Govt caps gatherings, postpones class 11 exams

Srinagar: Government put a ceiling on gatherings and functions, limiting the number of people to 100 in view of the Covid-19 surge.

“The ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings/functions shall stand reduced from 200 to 100. This shall apply to both indoor as well as outdoor gatherings/functions,” reads an official order.

“The District Magistrates shall strictly enforce the COVID appropriate behaviour of wearing Masks and maintaining social distance. Stringent punitive action under relevant provisions of Law should be taken against defaulters,” it said.

The decision follows a detailed review of the current COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir conducted with the Financial Commissioner, Health, Administrative Secretary School Education, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers, it added.

Meanwhile, the authorities also postponed class 11 examination being conducted by J&K Board Of School Education and

“In view of #COVID19, class 11th exams have been postponed,” tweeted Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha’s office.

