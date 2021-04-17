Woman sustains bullet wound in wee hours in Tral, Investigation initiated, says Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that it has started Investigation of a incident in which a woman sustained bullet injury during night hours in Darganie Gund area of Tral in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

In a statement, the police said that during night hours a lady namely Shakeela Banu 36 wife of Ghulam Nabi alone resident of Darganie Gund (Tral) sustained bullet injuries. Her husband and in-laws concealed the incident was taken to a nearby hospital Aripal, where from she was referred to Sub District Hospital Tral but didn’t disclose to doctors regarding bullet injuries.

The police spokesman further said that doctors were informed by them of her suffering of abdominal pain/heart problem.

Where from she was referred to SMHS Srinagar- where the doctors diagnosed her of a fired bullet injury, he said.

As soon as Police received the information, a team of Police from Police post Aripal reached to the house of above injured lady and during search of her house a fired bullet was recovered, he said.

Police has registered a case FIR No. 25/2021 under relevant sections of law and Investigation taken up. Further investigation is continue and evidences are being gathered, added the spokesman.(

