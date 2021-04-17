Teacher who slapped student granted bail

Asked not to leave jurisdiction of court without prior permission

Srinagar: “Opportunity be given to the accused to meet the allegations of the prosecution,” a trial court in Srinagar on Friday said after granting bail to a teacher who was arrested for assaulting a student at a private coaching centre.

The court noted that the plea moved by the accused person appears to be well found and the grounds urged are qualified enough to grant bail in favour of the accused person.

Chief Judicial Magistrate granted interim bail to Fayaz Ahmad Wagay son of Ghulam Mohammad Wagay resident of Kulgam at present Sheikhpora, Budgam with the direction to furnish surety to the tune of Rs 30,000.

The bail application moved by Advocate Fahad, Advocate Aqib and Advocate Muneer on behalf of the accused teacher submitted that the petitioner be admitted to bail and he will cooperate with the investigating agency on the matter.

The court while taking the submission on record stated that the accused person is entitled to bail as the court is bound to guarantee the person freedom of the accused, but “the court has to keep in mind that the accused shall be free in the jurisdiction of the court and will cooperate with the investigating agency as and when required for the investigation”.

The court held that the accused need to be given an opportunity to meet the allegations of the prosecution but “that will not be construed that he has every right to tamper and hamper the prosecution evidence and act in a way which shall defeat the paramount measures of Criminal Jurisprudence”.

Before granting the interim bail to the accused, the court asked him to cooperate with the concerned police station for further investigation and not to leave the jurisdiction of the court without prior permission.

The court also ordered the accused not to tamper and hamper the prosecution witness/evidence available against him.

“That he will make himself available before the Investigating Officer as and when directed,” the court said. The next date of hearing in the case has been placed on 22 April, 2021.

Earlier a video went viral on social media showing a teacher slapping a student many times at a private coaching centre in Srinagar drawing sharp criticism from netizens.

The student was seen getting slapped repeatedly by his Chemistry teacher at Hope Classes- a private coaching centre in Srinagar. Following the outrage, an FIR (No. 54/2021) was registered against the teacher in Police Station Saddar, Srinagar under section 352 IPC & 75 Juvenile Justice Act.

