Arrest a step in haste: Tarigami

Srinagar: Terming the arrest and disengagement of a woman SPO from south Kashmir’s Frisal area as a step taken in haste, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami Friday said that instead of lodging FIR and taking harsh measures such incidents must be dealt with persuasion.

“Apparently this incident is an outburst of anger and should have not been dealt with harshly. Alleged harassment of common people is the reason for such incidents,” he said.

He demanded a review of the situation so that people are not harassed as its results are not positive.

