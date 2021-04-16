Rejig in police

Srinagar: The government on Thursday transferred several police officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order, Atul Kumar Goel, DIG south Kashmir has been transferred and posted as DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua against an available vacancy, relieving Vivek Gupta of the additional charge.

Sujit Kumar, DIG Udhampur-Reasi has been transferred and posted as DIG North Kashmir Range, vice M. Suleman Choudhary.

M. Suleman Choudhary (IPS), DIG, North Kashmir has been transferred and posted as DIG, Udhampur-Reasi Range, vice Sujit Kumar.

Abdul Jabbar DIG, Doda-Kishtwar Range, has been transferred and posted as DIG, South Kashmir Range, vice Atul Kumar Goel. Udayabhaskar Billa awaiting orders has been posted as DIG, Doda-Kishtwar Range, vice Abdul Jabbar.

Rahul Malik awaiting orders, has been posted as AIG (Tech), PHQ, against a vacant post.

Shridhar Patil awaiting orders has been posted as SSP, CID, CI, Jammu, vice Tahir Sajad Bhat.

Amod Ashok Nagpure awaiting orders has been posted as SSP, CID, SB Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mohita Sharma upon her promotion, has been posted as SP North Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Nikhil Borker upon his promotion, has been posted as Addl SP Hqrs

Anantnag. “He will hold the charge of the post of Addl SP, Anantnag in

addition to his duties till further orders,” reads an order by Home department.

Haseeb Mughal, awaiting orders, has been posted as SSP, PCR, Jammu vice Kulbir Singh.

Haseeb ur-Rehman, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, SDRF, 1st Bn, Srinagar against an available vacancy. “He will hold the charge of the post of Div. Comdt. HG Kashmir, in addition to his own duties till further orders.”

Abdul Qayoom, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, IR 9th Bn, against an available vacancy.

Rajinder Gupta, Principal, PTTI Vijaypur, has been transferred and posted as AIG (P&T), PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Rahul Malik has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Principal, PTTI, Vijaypur, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ramesh Angral, awaiting orders, has been posted as AIG (Personnel), vice Rajeshwar Singh. “He will hold the charge of the post of AIG (Trainings & Policy), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.”

Harmeet Singh, awaiting orders, has been posted as SSP, Railways Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Khalil Poswal, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, IR 1st Bn, against an available vacancy.

Javid Iqbal, awaiting orders, has been posted as CO, IR 17th Bn, vice Benam Tosh.

Rajeshwar Singh, Tahir Sajad Bhat, Kulbir Singh and Benam Tosh have been asked to report to the PHQ and await further orders. (GNS)

