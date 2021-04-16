Protest in Habak after woman dies of ‘heart attack’ during nocturnal ‘police raid’

Police ‘looking into the matter’

Srinagar: Many people including women on Thursday staged a protest demanding “justice” after a woman died of “heart attack” allegedly during a police “raid” at a house in Mirakshah colony of Batapora Habak on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The slogan-shouting protesters, including the family of the deceased woman, demanded stern action against the police personnel who were part of the raid.

“I along with my mother used to sleep in a particular room. There was some knocking outside our residence and I informed my mother accordingly. I opened the door and saw policemen. They pushed me aside and entered tour house,” the daughter of the deceased woman told reporters.

“Then they asked for my brother and told me that they want to interrogate him. I told them he was sleeping and was not keeping well from yesterday. Some of them (policemen) in the meanwhile went upstairs and carried out searches,” she said, adding, “They tried to take away my brother but my father did not let them do so, telling them to take him along also. Then they went outside and my mother fell in the verandah. A policeman told our relative (a woman) to take care of her but she said that my mother was no more. As soon as they heard this, the policemen left my brother and fled. They took away his mobile, though.”

Javed Ahmad, the deceased woman’s son, said that the policemen came to their house at 2:30 a.m.

“They were talking to my father outside while I was sleeping. They woke me up and sought my phone. I gave it to them and also showed them the unlocking pattern,” he said, adding, “They tried to take me away, along with my laptop, but then told me to leave the laptop. My father and mother held me up and took me outside. In the meantime my mother had fallen.”

Javed said that the policemen told him to come to Zakura police station, “even though our house falls within the jurisdiction of police station Nigeen,” he said.

The protesters demanded that the guilty be brought to book. “Today it has happened with us, tomorrow it can happen with somebody else,” they said. “Is police accountable to none and are there no rules to be followed?” they asked.

Police said in a tweet that “On basis of an input, a joint CASO of Police & CRPF was launched in Meerak Shah Colony last night. Search was conducted. The search parties left after completing the search. In the morning it was learnt that one lady, Mst Khatija Putoo, resident of same locality, died because of a heart attack. Police is looking into the matter.” GNS

