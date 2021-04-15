Forces conduct searches in Shopian village, nothing found

Shopian: Government forces on Wednesday carried out a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Alyalpora locality of Shopian town.

Locals told Kashmir Reader that around a dozen houses were searched by the joint team of government forces.

A police source said that the operation was launched by a joint team of government forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and police.

He said that the operation was concluded with no trace of militants found.

Locals said that searches were carried out in residential houses and other structures, however, the operation concluded without any trace of militants found. They said that the operation was launched in late afternoon and ended by evening.

