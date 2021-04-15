Drug consignment worth Rs 50 crore seized in Tangdar: Army

Srinagar: The Army said on Wednesday it has foiled an attempt to smuggle narcotics into Tangdhar from Pakistan administered Kashmir (Pak) and seized contraband worth around Rs 50 crore.
“The Indian Army, BSF along with JKP foiled a narco smuggling attempt in forward areas of Tangdhar sector last night and recovered today 10 kg of narcotics estimated to be worth approximately Rs 50 crore,” an army official said on Wednesday.
The official said this is the second busting of “Pakistan-sponsored narco-terror module” in the past one week.
A 10-kilogram heroin consignment was recovered from the same general area a week ago in a joint operation, he said.
“However, this time smugglers were spotted carrying the narcotics along the Line of Control. The Indian Army and BSF’s strong anti-infiltration posture denied the smugglers accompanied by Pak-based militants, the opportunity to cross the fence. It forced them to abandon their consignment and flee on being challenged,” the official said.
He said the operation to identify individuals of Karnah Tehsil involved in this activity was in progress. PTI
