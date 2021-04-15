Above 1,000 Covid cases, 5 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: A record high of 1,086 new Covid-19 cases in a day in Jammu and Kashmir was reported on Wednesday along with five Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The deceased were residents of two each from Srinagar, Jammu and one from Poonch districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 684 from Kashmir Division and 402 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 388 of them.

The bulletin said that 372 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 112 from Jammu Division and 260 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 9,390 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 388 new cases and currently has 3,348 active cases, with 118 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 107 new cases and currently has 853 active cases, with 73 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 53 new cases and currently has 391 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 12 new cases and currently has 208 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 23 new cases and currently has 234 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 29 new cases and has 246 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 23 new cases and has 150 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 19 new cases and has 114 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 19 new cases and has 204 active cases with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 11 new cases and currently has 88 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 199 new cases, Udhampur 37, Rajouri 12, Doda 1, Kathua 23, Kishtwar 0, Samba 19, Poonch 19, Ramban 7 and Reasi 85

