Holy Ramadan begins today

Srinagar: Ramadan, the holy month of fasting for Muslims, will begin from Wednesday in Kashmir Valley, Grand Mufti Naser Ul Islam announced on Tuesday.
Mufti said that the crescent moon was sighted to mark the arrival of the holy month. It was sighted from Batote and other places, too, he added.
Taraveeh, which are special prayers offered in mosques during the holy month, have started from Tuesday evening onwards. All the mosques in Srinagar remained abuzz with prayers in the evening.
This will be the second Ramazan observed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, all prayers were confined to homes.
Many countries including Saudi Arabia started the month on Tuesday itself. There will be thus a difference of one day between Saudia Arabia and Kashmir.
The government has strictly asked people to follow Covid-19 SOPs, whose violations will invite a penalty.