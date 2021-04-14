‘Heroin Wroth Rs 50-Cr Recovered Along LoC in Karnah Forests’

Srinagar: A joint team of Army, BSF and J&K Police ‘foiled an infiltration and narco-smuggling bid’ in forward area of Tanghdar sector last night, official said.

An official statement issued to Global News Service (GNS) reads that ten kilograms of contraband with an estimated market value of Rs 50 crores was recovered.

A 10-kilogram of Heroin consignment was recovered from the same area a week ago in a joint operation, the official said. “This time smugglers were spotted carrying the narcotics along the Line of Control.”

The operation to identify individuals of Karnah Tehsil involved in this activity was in progress in the meantime and there is high likelihood of arrests of certain kingpins in upcoming days, the statement reads further. (GNS)

