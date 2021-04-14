Fine those who violate Covid SOPs at mosques: Div Com to Waqf Board

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole has asked the Wakf Board to fine violators of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPS) during prayers in mosques in the holy month of Ramazan. The month of fasting starts in Kashmir from Wednesday during which mass gatherings happen in mosques for all the five prayers in a day.

The Waqf is a body carved out of the Auqaf for regulating 3,500 properties across Kashmir, including a university, shrines, shopping complexes and educational institutes where around 5,000 students are enrolled. It has many shrines under its management along with mosques.

In a meeting headed by the Divisional Commissioner, the Wakf board has been asked to ensure that all Covid-19 SOPs are followed in the masjids. Pole has asked to issue receipt books to the Waqf Board for the imposition of a fine on those who violate Covid-19 norms in masjids.

Pole has also asked for ensuring round-the-clock supply of water, power and transport. In addition, Pole has asked the administration to make availability of masks at mosques for devotees.

Last year, Ramazan passed amid the chaos of Covid-19. All prayers were restricted at home by the government as well as by religious leaders. However, this year there has been a change. Religious leaders and the government have asked people to offer prayers at mosques following strict guidelines. People have been asked to bring their prayer mats along and maintain distance in rows. It has come with a rider that violators will be fined.

These guidelines come amid huge increase in daily Covid-19 cases which have crossed the 1,000 mark in a single day. The process of vaccination will also continue during Ramazan.

Following the div com’s guidelines, religious leaders too have shared the same. Grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam told Kashmir Reader that adherence to the SOPs is a must, and asked people to follow them in letter and spirit. Other religious organisations too have joined the call, which include the Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadees.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print