Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1086 fresh covid-19 cases, the second highest number of infections in a single day this year, while five more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, official said on Wednesday.

Among the fresh cases, the officials said that 402 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 684 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 141736.

