Jammu reports more cases than Kashmir in daily tally of 991

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir saw another grim day of burgeoning Covid-19 caseload as 991 fresh cases were reported on Monday, though fortunately no Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 492 from Kashmir Division and 499 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 303 of them.

The bulletin said that 418 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 43 from Jammu Division and 375 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 7,908 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 303 new cases and currently has 2,833 active cases, with 180 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 53 new cases and currently has 805 active cases, with 85 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 31 new cases and currently has 376 active cases, with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 30 new cases and currently has 193 active cases, with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 22 new cases and currently has 212 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 25 new cases and has 211 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 115 active cases, with 14 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 12 new cases and has 80 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 10 new cases and has 225 active cases with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 70 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 181 new cases, Udhampur 160, Rajouri 1, Doda 0, Kathua 55, Kishtwar 0, Samba 4, Poonch 0, Ramban 1 and Reasi 97.

