Damaged Uri bridge being used by school children for 5 years now

Srinagar: Five years ago one of the pillars of an iron bridge in Nambla village in border town Uri was damaged by floods in the stream it stood over. Since then, the authorities are yet to take any steps for its repair.

Villagers of Nambla say that it was after a lot of efforts by the locals that the government installed the iron bridge over a local stream, near the government high school. In 2016, one of its pillars was damaged and the bridge subsided from one side. Since then the people, including school-going children, have been crossing the stream on the damaged bridge, risking their lives.

Javid Ahmad, a local, said, “The bridge connects Nambla A with wards B and C. Hundreds of school children including the students of Government High School Nambla, the middle school, and several primary schools are still crossing the stream through this damaged bridge every day. The parents of these children are worried about their safety.”

Another resident of the village said that one-third population of the village lives on the other side of the stream and it is the lone bridge which connects thousands of villagers with Uri town.

The area’s block development council (BDC) chairman Mohammad Rafiq Balote said that the damaged bridge is still in the position it was five years ago and the government is yet to undertake its repair. He said he took up the issue with the department concerned and hopes that they will repair it soon.

The people of the village appealed to the authorities to repair the pillar of the bridge as soon as possible to avoid any untoward incident.

