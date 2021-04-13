DAK re-launches ‘DAK-HELPDESK’ app for teleconsultations

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Sunday re-launched Android based Mobile application named as “DAK-HELPDESK” amid significant surge in covid positive cases in the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. The application can be downloaded from “jkdak.in” through Google.
“The application can be downloaded by people across the region who need online medical consultations either telephonically or through WhatsApp between 9am till 5pm for minor ailments and COVID-19 related information,” DAK President Dr Suhail Naik said.
General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar said that, ” the “DAK-HELPDESK” has been made available again in view of rapidly spreading COVID-19 disease across the region whereby it has been urged upon the general public to not to visit hospitals for minor ailments and avoid public gathering so as to break the chain of transmission”.
“About 200 Doctors arranged speciality wise have been made available over the mobile application for voluntary teleconsultations,” he said.