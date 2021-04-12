Women take out march in Srinagar against fashion show

Srinagar: A group of about 50 Kashmiri women on Sunday took out a peaceful rally from Gupkar Road to Sheri-i- Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) to protest against a recent fashion show held in Kashmir, terming it as a “shameful act”.

The women hit the streets, they said, to send out a message that “Kashmiri women are not for sale” and to tell the organisers of the recent fashion show that “Kashmiri women must not be used for such shameful acts”.

The protesting women urged the administration and the organisers to refrain from holding such events in the region.

On march 30, the Muslim-majority region saw a ‘first of its kind’ fashion show in which at least 22 participants took part after being shortlisted from different districts of Kashmir. The show was not taken very well among the people and evoked sharp criticism from different quarters.

One of the protesting women, Tahira Manzoor, told Kashmir Reader on the phone that they were compelled to come out on the streets.

“If we remain quiet on these fashion walks, tomorrow our sisters will be asked to sell their bodies. We need to speak against this as it is against our faith, culture and tradition,” she said.

“It will ruin everything. For years Kashmiri women have faced hardships but they have never sold their conscience. We will not allow anyone ruining that image of piousness,” said another protestor.

Some of the women were detained by the police when they were returning from SKICC but were soon released.

“Some of the women were detained by police after we were coming back from SKICC but they were released after some time,” Tahira Manzoor, one of the protesting women, said.

