LG Asks DCs, SPs to Facilitate Observance of Religious Functions During Ramzan

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governer Manoj Sinha has asked Deputy Commissioners and Police Superintendents concerned to facilitate religious prayers and functions during curfew timings in holy month of Ramdhan.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Manoj Sinha (@OfficeOfLGJandK) wrote “Have directed DCs/SPs to facilitate observance of prayers/religious functions during the holy month of Ramzan during curfew timings, wherever necessary (sic.)”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authorities have clamped a new night curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in view of surge in COVID-related cases. (GNS)

