KYF organises “Welcome Ramadhan”  Programme at Srinagar Central Office

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) on Monday organized “Istaqbal e Ramadhan” (Welcome Ramadhan) programme at its Central Office, BAITUL HILAL at Jawahar Nagar here.

The programme was attended by District Representatives and volunteers from all districts in Kashmir Valley, while adhering to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures

Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Rather & District Secretary Shopian Mohammad Rafiq spoke about the importance, relevance and requirement of strengthening social service sector, in the light of Holy Qur’an & teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Both the speakers enjoined upon the volunteers to adopt humane, honest, truthful and sincere behaviour and attitude while discharging duties as Volunteers to deal issues and problems of poor, needy & destitute with utmost humility.

The speakers stressed the need to adopt all precautionary measures while accelerating awareness about the importance of social service activities and need of generating more financial and material resources during holy Ramadhan, in order to tackle COvID pandemic exigencies as well as routine daily requirements of the beneficiaries.

The need of wearing face masks, maintaining adequate physical distancing during awareness programmes and proper handwashing and other precautionary measures, were other guidelines that were specifically highlighted by the speakers.

Chairman JKYF urged volunteers to strictly extend cooperation to volunteers of other voluntary organization’s including BAITUL MAALS (Islamic Charity Units) in reaching out to maximum needy and destitute in their respective areas.

Earlier, the programme started with the recitation of verses from Holy Qura’n by BAITUL HILAL scholar Rahul Rasheed of class 9th studying at Islamic Global School Srinagar while Waseem Ahmad of class 7th presented “Naat”.

Programme Executive Press & PR Division Javaid Jawad conducted the proceedings of the programme. Mohammad Anwar Malik presented “Dua”.

Later, JKYF’s Sub District Office was inaugurated by Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Rather near historic Aali Masjid along Dr Ali Jan Road in Eid Srinagar area, to reach out to needy and destitute by expanding social service activities in “Shahr e Khaas” (downtown) area.

Dr A.H. Gazi, JKYF’s Seniormost member, Mohammad Rafiq Lone, Sr CEC member, Programme Executive Press and PR Javaid Jawad, Mohammad Iqbal Beigh, District Representative Srinagar District, Sheikh Abdul Gani, District Representative Baramulla District and several other volunteers and respectable locals were present on the occasion.

