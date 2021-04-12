Auqaf Jamia greets Muslims on Ramadhan

Srinagar:: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar while greeting the Muslims on the arrival of Ramadhan-ul-Mubarak has prayed to Almighty Allah for blessings in this holy month. It also expressed hope that Almighty Allah through this blessed month makes it easy for us to resolve the issues the Millat-e-Islamia is presently facing.

The Anjuman in a statement said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and SOPs issued by medical experts, will be strictly followed during prayers and Taraweeh at the grand masjid.

Anjuman stressed upon the people intending to offer prayers at Jamia Masjid to religiously follow these guidelines by wearing face masks, using sanitisers and ensuring proper social distancing inside the grand masjid.

The statement made it clear that any violation by Namaazis in the said guidelines regarding COVID-19 prevention may create issues which could even force the Auqaf to review the decision on prayers at Jamia Masjid.

The Anjuman reiterated its appeal to the authorities to release Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq keeping in view the holy month of Ramadhan so that he resumes his responsibilities as the Mirwaiz

