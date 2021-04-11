Pedestrian killed after hit by speedy vehicle in Kangan

Ganderbal: A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a Tata Sumo in Cherwan area of Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

An official told Kashmir Reader that the elderly man was hit by a speedy Tata Sumo bearing registration number JK01L- 5750 on Srinagar-leh Highway at Charwan Kangan area on Sunday, resulting seriously injuries to elderly man, he was immediately rushed to trauma Hospital Kangan where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The official identified the deceased as Identified Ghulam Mohammad Magray son of Sonaullah Magray, a resident of Cherwan.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident and has initiated further investigation.

