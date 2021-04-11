One dies, five receive injuries in road mishap in Barsu Awantipora

Srinagar:A teenage girl has died even as five other having received injuries after a vehicle they were on-board met an accident at Barsou in Awantipora of south-Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Official sources said that a vehicle (Alto) bearing registration number JK-19 0675 hit a road-divider at Khanibogh area near Barsu highway this morning.

In the incident, six persons identified as Iqra Yousuf daughter of Mohammed Yousuf, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Abdul Rasheed Dar Rozy daughter of Abdul Rasheed, Mubarak Yousuf son of Mohd Yousuf, Tanzeela Rasheed daughter of Abdul Rasheed, Anayat Yousuf son of Mohammed Yousuf, all residents of Wagad Tral received injuries.

All of them were immediately shifted to SDH Pampore, however one of the injured identified as Rozy Jan succumbed on way to the hospital.Hospital Official told Kashmir Reader

The remaining injured have been further referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.

