More than a thousand cases in a day as coronavirus claims 6 more lives

Srinagar has 2,508 active cases now with 492 fresh ones

Srinagar: The daily Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir soared to an unprecedented high of 1,005 on Saturday, while six deaths were reported — one from Kupwara, three from Jammu, and two from Samba district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 706 from Kashmir Division and 299 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 492 of them.

The official bulletin said that 359 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 102 from Jammu Division and 257 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 6,755 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 492 new cases and currently has 2,508 active cases, with 143 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 93 new cases and currently has 799 active cases, with 51 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 25 new cases and currently has 375 active cases, with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 31 new cases and currently has 160 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 14 new cases and currently has 167 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 32 new cases and has 181 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 5 new cases and has 115 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 72 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 8 new cases and has 220 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 57 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 183 new cases, Udhampur 17 , Rajouri 2, Doda 2, Kathua 20, Kishtwar 0, Samba 11, Poonch 2, Ramban 4 and Reasi 58.

