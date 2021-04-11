5 areas declared micro-containment zones in Srinagar

Srinagar: District Magistrate Srinagar Aijaz Asad on Saturday notified five more areas as containment zones amid the ongoing surge in COVID-related cases.
According to an official notification, the newly notified areas include Umarabad 90 feet road Umer Hair Bachpora near Masjid Usman, Nowhsehra Main Stop near Hubbi masjid, Bhagat near Jamia Masjid, Batmaloo PCR near Jamia Masjid and National Institute of Technology Hazratbal.
People living within radius of 50 to 75 mtrs from reported areas should restrict their movement as medical teams complete surveillance and testing as per protocol, the notification reads. GNS
Srinagar: District Magistrate Srinagar Aijaz Asad on Saturday notified five more areas as containment zones amid the ongoing surge in COVID-related cases.