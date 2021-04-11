12 militants killed within 72 hours: DGP

Srinagar: Twelve militants killed in four separate gunfights within 72 hours belonged to Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), Al-Badr and Lashker-e-Toiba, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Sunday.

He said that while seven militants belonged to AGuH including the outfit’s chief, three were from Al-Badr and two from LeT/TRF.

Regarding two from LeT/TRF, he said that both were “hardcore local militants” and responsible for April 9 killing of a TA soldier at Bijbhera Anantnag. “They were active for long and wanted in many cases cases and were killed in Bijbhera gunfight,” he told GNS. With this, he said twelve militants were killed in four separate operations over the last 72 hours. “With the killing of seven AGuH militants at Tral and Shopian , the outfit has been fully eliminated. Three militants of Al Badr were killed at Hatipora Shopian.” (GNS)

