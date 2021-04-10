No decision about suspension of Taraweeh prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid on Friday said that no decision has been taken about suspension of Taraweeh prayers in the historic mosque in Srinagar.

A spokesperson in a statement said that there seems to be some confusion in the media regarding the announcement of the prayer schedule at Jama Masjid Srinagar during the holy month of Ramadhan. “Auqaf wants to clarify that it has not taken any decision regarding suspension of Taraweeh prayers at Grand Mosque,” it said.

According to the statement, the decision will be taken after proper consultation with health experts.

