Gunfight rages in Semthan Bijbehara

Anantnag: An encounter broke out between militants and government forces in orchards of Semthan village of Bijbehara area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

Notably, this is the second gunfight that broke out in South Kashmir within one hour as an encounter is already going on in Hatipora Yaripora area of Kulgam—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print