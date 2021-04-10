808 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

Srinagar: The daily Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness an upsurge on Friday with 808 fresh cases, along with four deaths reported from Baramulla, Anantnag and two in recorded Jammu district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 525 from Kashmir Division and 283 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 299 of them.

The official bulletin said that 312 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 60 from Jammu Division and 252 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 6,115 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 299 new cases and currently has 2,159 active cases, with 167 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 104 new cases and currently has 757 active cases, with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 36 new cases and currently has 373 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 134 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 22 new cases and currently has 161 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 23 new cases and has 154 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 11 new cases and has 120 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 73 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 10 new cases and has 216 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 8 new cases and currently has 59 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 164 new cases, Udhampur 28 , Rajouri 9, Doda 9, Kathua 11, Kishtwar 17, Samba 9, Poonch 3, Ramban 0 and Reasi 33.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print