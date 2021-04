Srinaga: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1005 covid-19 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest figure reported in a single day this year, the officials said on Saturday.

They said that 299 cases were reported from Jammu division and 706 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case tally in J&K to 137475.

Also six more deaths were reported during the time—five from Jammu division and one from Kashmir Valley.

