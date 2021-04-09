Shopian gunfight: Two more militants killed, toll five, operation on

Shopian: Two more unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between militants and government forces in Jan Mohalla main town in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

An official said that two more militants have been killed in the gunfight, thus taking the toll of slain militants to five in the ongoing operation.

Pertinently, Police said that Chief of AGuH (Jaish-e-Muhammad) has been trapped.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: Chief of proscribed #terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted

Earlier, police said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter in which five unidentified militants have been killed.

The official informed that the operation is going on while identification of the militants is also being ascertained—(KNO)

