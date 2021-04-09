Night curfew from Friday in 8 districts: Govt

Srinagar: Amid spike in the number of covid-19 cases, the Lieutenant Governor has ordered imposing “Corona curfew” from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts, five of them in Kashmir Valley and three in Jammu division.
“Directed the Divisional administration to impose Corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts affected by the recent #COVID spike. These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara,” LG tweeted.
“The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the Urban Local Bodies of these districts. This will come into effect from Friday, 9 April 2021, 10 pm. Reasi Distt will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases.”
