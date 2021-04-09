NC wishes speedy recovery to Omar Abdullah

JAMMU: Provincial President Mr Devender Singh Rana and senior National Conference leaders today wished speedy recovery to the party Vice President Mr Omar Abdullah, who has tested COVID-19 positive.

“Our prayers are with with our beloved leader and wish his fast recovery”, senior National Conference leaders said in a joint statement issued from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan.

They also prayed for the good health of Mr Omar Abdullah, hoping that he will continue to guide the party and lead the people of Jammu and Kashmir with renewed vigour.

The NC leaders expressed satisfaction over the party President Dr Farooq Abdullah getting discharged from the hospital after successful treatment of COVID-19 and prayed for his complete recovery from the virus.

Prominent among those who prayed for the speedy recovery of Mr Omar Abdullah included Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Salathia, Sardar Harbans Singh, Rattan Lal Gupta, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, Babu Ram Pal, Javed Ahmed Rana, Qazi Jalal Ud Din, Brij Mohan Sharma, Th. Kashmira Singh, Bushan Lal Bhat, Jugal Mahajan, Khalid Najeeb Suharawardy, Ajaz Jan, Haji Mohd Hussain, T.S Wazir, Jagjeevan Lal, Bimla Luthra, Deepender Kour, Vijay Laxami Dutta, Satwant Kour Dogra, Surinder Singh Bunty, Vijay Lochan, Abdul Gani Teli, Anil Dhar, Mohinder Singh, S. Gurdeep Singh Sasan, Dr. Gagan Bhagat, Sawarn Latta, Prem Sagar Aziz, Dilshad Malik, Reeta Gupta, G.H Malik, Pardeep Bali,. Dharamveer Singh Jamwal, Som Nath Khajuria, Tanveer Ahmed Kichloo, Pyare Lal Sharma, Naresh Bittu, Mohinder Gupta, Ajeet Kumar Sharma, Romy Khajuria, Sunil Verma, Shafayat Ahmed Khan, Bhushan Uppal, Bagh Hussain Rathore, Sardar Sucha Singh, Ashok Singh Manhas, Dr Shamshad Shan, Shamima Begum, Ashok Dogra, M.K Yogi. Rashida Begum, Nar Singh, Ch. Rehmat Ali, Daljeet Sharma, Tarshem Khullar, Rajeev Gupta, Iftkhair Choudhary, Jatin Bhat, Rakesh Singh Raka, Ravi Dogra and others.

