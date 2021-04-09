HC puts physical hearing in abeyance till April 18

SRINAGAR: In compliance of the order issued by the High Court, the physical hearing of the cases has been kept in abeyance for the time being and the hearing of the cases in the district and subordinate courts shall be conducted through virtual mode till 18 April, 2021.

However, as per an official statement liberty has been granted to learned counsel for both the parties for taking up their respective matter through physical mode subject to their consent.

It was given out that on the written consent for physical appearance, (with case details, the name of the court in which case is pending and CNR number of the case) the Presiding officer of the concerned court taking into consideration the urgency involved, apart from virtual hearing, may, where the learned counsel for the parties/parties in person involved give their consent to appear for physical hearing, permit physical hearing in Criminal trials where accused is/are in custody, Matrimonial Cases, Cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, Compromise matters or in any other matters, as deemed desirable in the courts under his/her jurisdiction.

With regard to the Motor Accident claims pending before MACT, the parties shall approach the Presiding officer MACT directly through virtual mode for grant of permission for appearance physically.

Besides for filing of the fresh Petitions, it shall be incumbent upon all Presiding Officers to get the Petitions, so received by them through virtual mode, generated at the Institution/Filing counter so that the file is properly diarized on OS.

Meanwhile, for further enquiry regarding written consent for physical appearance, concerned persons may contact any of the officials of the e-court section. Faheem Manzoor, System officer 9906733228, Syeda Tawheed, System assistant, 9596032667, Shaista Jalal, System assistant, 9622673007, Ahmed Hussain, System assistant, 9682191946 and Helpline Zahoor Ahmed 9419344448.

The courts have been directed to function in batches with 25 percent reduction on rotation basis. The roster in this regard shall he formulated by the concerned Presiding Officer of the court. The officials, who as per the roster are not on duty in the office, shall not leave the station and shall remain available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times.

Further, the staff on duty in courts and the counsel appearing physically have been directed to take necessary precautions, ensure physical distancing, wearing of masks and observance of SOPs and guidelines issued by the respective Government from time to time.

