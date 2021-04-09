Biggest Covid spike, 835 cases in J&K

555 in Kashmir division, 349 in Srinagar

Srinagar: The alarming rise in numbers of daily Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir touched a new high on Thursday with 835 fresh cases, along with one death reported from Baramulla, recorded in the last 24 hours.

This was the highest number of Covid cases reported in a day in J&K, breaking the previous day’s record of 812 new cases.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 555 from Kashmir Division and 280 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 349 of them.

The official bulletin said that 246 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 22 from Jammu Division and 224 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,623 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 349 new cases and currently has 2,027 active cases, with 139 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 74 new cases and currently has 701 active cases, with 37 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 24 new cases and currently has 355 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 8 new cases and currently has 129 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 31 new cases and currently has 144 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 22 new cases and has 136 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 18 new cases and has 109 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 7 new cases and has 70 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 18 new cases and has 213 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 4 new cases and currently has 51 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 148 new cases, Udhampur 35, Rajouri 9, Doda 4, Kathua 20, Kishtwar 4, Samba 8, Poonch 3, Ramban 2 and Reasi 47.

