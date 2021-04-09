Behjbhera Attack: Critically Injured Army Man Succumbs

Srinagar: The Territorial army soldier who was Critically wounded succumbed after unknown Gunmen Fired upon him in Jablipora area of Bejbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

Medical Superintendent of GMC Anantnag Dr. Iqbal Sofi told GNS, that the man was brought dead to the hospital.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent Sub District Hospital Bhejbera Dr Tulla Singh while confirming the incident to GNS said that a man was received multiple bullet wounds in head and abdomen.

As per the official sources he has been identified as Mohd Saleem Akhoon son of Ghulam Hassan Akhoon resident of Bhejbhera and was serving in Territorial Army.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print