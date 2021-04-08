South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and government forces in main town Jan Mohalla in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thrusday.
Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Main Town Jan Mohalla.
As the joint team of forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped inside.(GNS)