Pak youth who crossed LoC inadvertently handed over to Pak authorities

Kupwara: A youth from the Pakistani administration Kashmir (PaK) who had crossed Line of Control (LoC) by mistake two days ago and was apprehended by Indian army in Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara was handed over to Pakistani authorities on Wednesday at Teetwal crossing point.
Officials said that a youth Masoom Mohammad son of Manzoor Ahmad resident of Lipa valley in PaK crossed the LoC and was arrested by the army on April 5
They said on the same day Indian army informed their counterparts and after proper investigation and verification the youth was handed over to Pakistani authorities at Teetwal crossing point in presence of officials of the civil administration from both sides.
