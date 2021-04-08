Militants attack forces’ post in Shopian

Shopian: A check post of government forces on Wednesday afternoon came under militant attack at Imamsahib in south Kashmir’s district Shopian.

Police sources said that a joint party of CRPF and police was attacked by unidentified militants. However, there was no loss of life or damage to property. They said that militants fired several shots on the post which was retaliated by the government forces without causing any loss of life.

Soon after the attack, government forces cordoned off the area. But militants had managed to escape from the area.

Last week an attempt of weapon snatching of 12 bore was foiled by the alter bank guard in the village. Later several persons were later arrested in the case.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print