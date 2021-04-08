Impose night curfew in 8 districts of J&K UT: LG led admin to Div Coms of Kashmir, Jammu

Srinagar: The J&K administration on Thursday directed the divisional administration to impose Corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of the eight districts affected by the Covid spike.

As per the tweet posted by Office of LG J&K, the eight districts that would witness night curfew include Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara.

The tweet further stated that the curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the Urban Local Bodies of these districts. “This will come into effect from Friday (April 9) 10 pm,” the tweet stated, adding that “Reasi district will be under close observation for any possible spike in cases.”—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print