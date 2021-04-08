Highest daily Covid spike in J&K with 812 cases and six deaths

Srinagar: Another day of alarming numbers of fresh Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, 812 of them, along with six deaths recorded in three from Jammu and one each from Ramban, Srinagar, Budgam district, was reported by the official Covid bulletin on Wednesday.

The new cases included 465 from Kashmir Division and 347 from Jammu Division, it said.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 239 of them.

The official bulletin said that 254 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 62 from Jammu Division and 192 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 5,035 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 239 new cases and currently has 1,817 active cases, with 89 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 78 new cases and currently has 665 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 42 new cases and currently has 361 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 11 new cases and currently has 121 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 23 new cases and currently has 113 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 27 new cases and has 119 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 17 new cases and has 94 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 11 new cases and has 70 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 8 new cases and has 198 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 9 new cases and currently has 47 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 138 new cases, Udhampur 79, Rajouri 4, Doda 7, Kathua 29, Kishtwar 9, Samba 11, Poonch 4, Ramban 4 and Reasi 62.

