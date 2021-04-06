Wet spell till Friday: IMD

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted wet spell conditions to persist across J&K till Friday of this week.

The Srinagar centre of the MeT department, however, said there was no likelihood of wet weather beyond Wednesday. Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director of the MeT office in Srinagar, told Kashmir Reader that gradual improvement in weather is expected from Wednesday evening.

“There isn’t any prediction of rain or snow beyond 7th April. The department has already predicted moderate to heavy snowfall across J&K between Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.

The IMD said on Monday that scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir during April 5 to 9.

“A Western Disturbance as a trough between 3.1 km & 7.6 km above mean sea level runs roughly along longitude 62°E to the north of latitude 32°N and a fresh Western Disturbance very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 06th April onwards,”the IMD said.

Under the influence of which, “Scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 05th-09th April and over Uttarakhand during 06th-09th April. Isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh during 05th-07th April,’’ the department added.

“Isolated hailstorm also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on 6th; over Himachal Pradesh on 05th & 06th April and over Uttarakhand on 06th & 07th April,” said the department.

