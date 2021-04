Srinagar: Police on Monday arrested two girls from Budgam district in connection with an attack in Nowgam in which a policeman was killed.

An official told KNO that two girls were arrested by Police Station Nowgam in connection with the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Anwar Khan last Thursday in which a policeman was killed.

The arrested girls from Budgam district have been identified as Tabasum Maqbool (22) and Anjum Younis (23), both residents of Kanihama Budgam.

