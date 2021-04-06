J&K experiences high Covid caseload, 280 in Kashmir, 162 in Jammu

Srinagar on top with 141 cases

Srinagar: The daily caseload of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir continued to remain high with 442 new cases reported on Monday along with two deaths reported from Kulgam districts.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 280 from Kashmir Division and 162 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 141 of them.

The official bulletin said that 241 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 60 from Jammu Division and 181 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 4,145 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 141 new cases and currently has 1,560 active cases, with 107 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 47 new cases and currently has 618 active cases, with 30 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 19 new cases and currently has 313 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 103 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 21 new cases and currently has 115 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 9 new cases and has 90 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 11 new cases and has 73 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 6 new cases and has 53 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 21 new cases and has 169 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 3 new cases and currently has 36 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 97 new cases, Udhampur 14, Rajouri 5, Doda 0, Kathua 8, Kishtwar 1, Samba 2, Poonch 6, Ramban 0 and Reasi 29.

