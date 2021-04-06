Govt suspends all ‘close contact’ sports in J&K amid spurt in covid-19 cases

Srinagar: Government on Tuesday suspended all “close contact sports” including like Boxing, Wrestling, Judo Karate, Kabbadi, Kho-Kho, Thanga-ta, Taekwondo and Wushu amid increase in covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

“the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation & Reconstruction has issued guidelines vide Govt. Order No.13-JK(DMRRR) of 2021 dated 04.04.2021 regarding temporary closure of all the educational institutions after overall assessment of COVID spike in Jammu and Kashmir. Similarly, the likelihood of young sportspersons getting infected and transmitting infection while playing close contact sports has also increased due to the recent spike in the number of infections,” reads an order by Principal Secretary to government.

“Now, therefore, it is hereby ordered that all close contact sports like Boxing, Wrestling, Judo Karate, Kabbadi, Kho-Kho, Thanga-ta, Taekwondo, Wushu and any other sports of similar character shall remain temporarily suspended till further orders,” it said.

However, all other outdoor sports activities have been ordered to be conducted after following necessary SOPs as detailed in the Circular instructions issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, dated 29 January this year. (GNS)

