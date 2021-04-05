Teenage pillion rider killed after hit by truck in Nambal crossing Awantipora

Srinagar: A 19-year-old girl was killed after a truck hit a scooty in Nambal crossing area of Awantipora in south-Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Senior police official told Kashmir Reader that a Srinagar-bound truck bearing Registration Number JK-14G 0740 driven by one Mohammed Hanief son of Mohammed Fisha Gojar, a resident of Udhampur, hit a scooty, bearing Registration Number JK-13D 7883, driven by one Suhail Ahmad son of Asadullah Khan, a resident of Bohu Awantipora, near Nambal crossing.

The mishap, according to the official, resulted in on-spot death of pillion rider identified as Muskan Manzoor (19) daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dogripora.

The trucker has been arrested and the truck seized.

A case FIR number 39/2021 under section 304-A IPC has been registered at police station has been registered and further investigations taken up. Official said

