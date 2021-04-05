Schools up to class 9 closed for 2 weeks

Class 10 to 12 to remain closed a week

Srinagar: As Covid-19 records spike again, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday decided to close all schools up to class 9 for two weeks and class 10th to 12th for one week.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office tweeted, “In view of rising trend in COVID19 cases in J&K & likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers, ALL classes up to & including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April, 21 in J&K,” it said.

Schools for students of classes 10, 11 and 12 will also be closed for a week, it said.

“Further, all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID SOPs,” it added.

This comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked all district magistrates to take a call on the continuation of physical classes in schools amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the union territory.

However exams for class 10th and 12th shall be held as per the schedule.

Schools upto 9th to 12th in the Kashmir Valley opened on March 1 after remaining closed for near about year due to the corona virus pandemic

However middle school level classes (Class 6 to Class 8) were open on March 8 while the remaining classes are opened on March 18.

Even before the covid -19 forced their closure, the educational institutions closed for nearly a year on account of the security and communication clampdown following the revocation of the Article 370 on 5 August 2019.

