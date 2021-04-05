Mother-Son duo charred to death, six houses gutted in Haftchinar blaze

Srinagar:A 40-year-old woman and her son were charred to death after their house caught fire in Haftchinar area of Srinagar.

Officials said that at least six residential houses were gutted during intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Haftchinar area of Srinagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Shergari Police Station.

“Fire broke out in a residential house of one Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, son of Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh of Dogerpati Haftchinar, which engulfed into another residential houses during intervening night of Sunday-Monday.”

In the incident, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh’s wife identified as Ajmeera (40), his son Mohammad Abbass Sheikh (6), died on the spot.

The duo were taken to the Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr. Nazir Choudhary said that the duo were declared brought dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the cause of fire is being ascertained, officials said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print