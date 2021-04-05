Gold marginally lower; silver declines Rs 216

New Delhi: Gold was marginally lower by Rs 15 to Rs 44,949 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid muted trading and tepid global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,964 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped by Rs 216 to Rs 64,222 per kilogram from Rs 64,438 per kilogram in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were down by Rs 15 on muted trading,” according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,727 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.78 per ounce.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print