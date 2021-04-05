28 shops gutted in fire at Baba Reshi shrine market in Tangmarg

Baramulla: 28 shops were gutted in a fire incident in Babareshi area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday night.

Local people of the area said that fire broke out from a small hotel and it engulfed at least twenty eight shops damaging them completely.

Police and fire tenders from Trangmarg reached the spot and tried to douse the flames .

They said that there were thirty one shops in two wooden shopping complexes near the shrine of Baba Payam-u din -Reshi (RA) in which two shops were saved, one received partial damage while as other twenty eight shops gutted completely, and the property worth crores were reduced into ashes within half an hours till the fire tenders from Tangmarg reached the spot to dose the flames.

Meanwhile, several officials of the district administration visited the spot on Sunday and took stock of the situation.

The shopkeepers, Baba Reshi shrine board and other appealed administration to compensate the victim shopkeepers so that they can run their business again.

The local people also appealed to the current government for a fire station in the area.

Baba Reshi is a far flung area in Tangmarg sub division of Baramulla inside the forests and there is the shrine of Baba Payam ud din Reshi(RA) where thousands of people are visiting round the clock for religious activities.

