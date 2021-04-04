Peace has returned to Kashmir after many decades: LG Sinha

Urges people, tourists to follow Covid SoPs

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the administration led by him is committed to take Kashmir tourism to its new heights amid Covid-19 challenges as peace has returned to the Valley after many decades.

He, however, stressed on following Covid-SoPs in spirit while exploring the garden and rest of Kashmir’s beauty.

“Covid cases are rising in the country and in J&K UT as well. Government here is committed to deal with the challenges. Steps are being taken to contain the spread of the virus. At the same time, the UT government is committed to take the Kashmir tourist to its new heights amid Covid challenges,” LG Sinha said addressing the audience on the eve of Tulip festival at famous Tulip garden in Srinagar. He said that peace has returned to Valley after so many decades and “we must cash in on it.”

He urges tourists and people of Kashmir to follow Covid SoPs in spirit while visiting the garden and other places. “Prime Minister recently stated that people of India and the rest of the world must visit Kashmir and its Tulip garden. So PM himself is the brand ambassador of tourism promotion of Kashmir. We are hoping for the bumper tourism season in Kashmir this year,” Sinha said.

He said Covid has been and is again a challenge. “We have put in place hi-tech testing facilities at airports and railways stations. People coming positive for Covid are being put under quarantine,” he said.

He said that Tulip garden is like an open book of poems and people like “poets and nature lovers can better explain its beauty in their own words.” “The garden is not all about flowers, it is about throwing open job opportunities to people and providing livelihood to hoteliers, restaurant owners and footpath vendors,” he said.

Sinha said that Indian film industry especially South Indian film makers have evinced interest in shooting in Kashmir and that he has personally met some filmmakers recently. “I am hopeful to see entire Bollywood industry shooting in Kashmir including the Tulip garden. Government will ensure elaborate security for the Bollywood filmmakers and actors,” LG Sinha said.

He also hoped that international cargo services will start at the Srinagar International airport soon so that Kashmir products reach the international market within the shortest possible time.

—KNO

